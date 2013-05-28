TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open higher on Wednesday with technical signs in its
favour although it remains quite volatile in the wake of last
week's tumultuous trade that has the taken the index down 10
percent from a 5-1/2-year high.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 14,300 and
14,550, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,410 on Tuesday, up 0.3 percent from the
Osaka close of 14,360.
"The Nikkei is in oversold territory, so buying should
emerge," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
"Exporter shares will be in focus again as the yen resumes
weakening, but we have to watch interest-rate related issues."
On Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese
government bond rose as high as 0.905 percent,
moving back toward a 13-month high of 1 percent touched last
Thursday.
The Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent to 14,311.98 in the previous
session, while the broader Topix index also gained 1.2
percent, to 1,168.27.
The Nikkei has fallen 10 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year
high last Thursday, a day when it also later plunged 7.3
percent, its biggest one-day percentage drop since March 2011
earthquake and tsunami. The slide has led to a sharp spike in
volatility and spooked investors.
The benchmark is still up 16.8 percent since April 4, when
the Bank of Japan announced a sweeping monetary expansion
campaign to eradicate years of deflation and revive growth, and
has risen 38 percent so far this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SOFTBANK CORP
Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank reached an agreement
in principle with the U.S. government to address any national
security concerns arising from the Japanese company getting
control of the U.S. telecom carrier, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources.
--HONDA MOTOR CO
Honda is evaluating more than a dozen locations in Brazil
for a possible second factory in the country, the company said
on Tuesday, as production at its first plant approaches full
capacity.
--MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP
The automaker has decided not to resume manufacturing
plug-in hybrid version of its Outlander SUV this month, instead
planning to focus on handling the vehicle's recall and reviewing
its production system, the Nikkei newspaper said.