* Nikkei adds 0.3 pct, Topix up 0.9 pct * SoftBank gains on security deal with U.S. on Sprint * Nikkei volatility eases but remains high By Dominic Lau TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday, although it remained highly volatile after last week's tumultuous trade pulled the index down 10 percent from a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,353.83 in a choppy session after trading as high as 14,512.28 and as low as 14,256.25. If it were to finish the day in positive territory, it would be its first two-straight days of gains since last Thursday's 7.3 percent slide, its biggest one-day percentage drop since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. "The market is going to be volatile in the next one to two weeks. But after people who want to sell off Japanese equities in the shorter term finish their selling, the market can try another high," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas. "Some long-only guys, some pension guys, some domestic investors, like retail investors, are still having a medium-to-long-term bullish view on Japan's market," he said, adding that they were likely to buy on dips, while hedge funds were trying to offload on strength. Investors continued to pick up battered names, such as Toyota Motor Corp and Canon Inc. Toyota gained 1.1 percent and was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover, while Canon added 1 percent. Financials were also heavily traded, with Nomura Holdings , Japan's top brokerage, up 0.6 percent and lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group adding 1.5 percent. But real estate companies took a beating, down 0.9 percent, with Sumitomo Realty & Development down 2.3 percent. As of Tuesday, the Nikkei had fallen 10 percent since hitting a 5-1/2-year high on Thursday, a day when it also later plunged 7.3 percent, which has spooked investors and led to a sharp spike in volatility. The Nikkei's 30-day implied volatility stood at 34.8 percent on Tuesday, easing from a four-year high of 38.2 percent hit last Thursday but it remained way above May 22's level of 26 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. That compared with some 12 percent for the U.S. S&P 500 and 16 percent for the Euro STOXX 50 index. The benchmark is still up 16 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced a sweeping monetary expansion campaign to eradicate years of deflation and revive growth, and has risen 38 percent so far this year. The broader Topix index climbed 0.9 percent to 1,178.48 by mid-morning, with volume at 28 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 trading days. Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp rose 2.1 percent after a Reuters source confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that the Japanese company and Sprint Nextel Corp have reached a deal with U.S. authorities to address any national security concerns arising from SoftBank taking control of the U.S. telecoms carrier.