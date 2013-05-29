TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in choppy trade on Wednesday, with investors picking up some beaten-down stocks though sentiment remained fragile after last week's tumultuous trade pulled the index down 10 percent from a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 14,326.46, while the broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,178.87.