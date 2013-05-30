TOKYO, May 30 The Nikkei share average fell below 14,000 on Thursday with a drop in U.S. stocks and a stronger yen hurting sentiment, while caution over the recent volatility in the Japanese market is keeping investors risk-averse. The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.6 percent to 13,949.05, while the broader Topix dropped 2.5 percent to 1,149.52.