TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, recouping some of its recent steep losses, as investors bought back battered sectors such as exporters after soft U.S. economic data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon start unwinding its massive stimulus. The Nikkei, which dropped 5.2 percent to a five-week low on Thursday, rose 1.5 percent to 13,790.42, while the Topix gained 1.4 percent to 1,149.92.