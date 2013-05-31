* Exporters, real estate stocks rebound after recent selloff * Market still uneasy, but analysts bullish on long-term prospects * Bernanke's speech and U.S. jobs data in focus next week - analysts By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced sharply on Friday, recouping some of its recent steep losses, as investors bought back beaten-down stocks after soft U.S. economic data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon start unwinding its massive stimulus. The Nikkei, which slumped 5.2 percent to a five-week low on Thursday, rose 2.4 percent to 13,914.42 in mid-morning trade. Exporters led the recovery, with Sony Corp > rising 3.6 percent, Panasonic Corp gaining 1.5 percent and Nissan Motor Co adding 1.1 percent. Real estate stocks, which were also battered during the recent sell-off, regained ground, with Mitsubishi Estate Co rising 2.5 percent and Mitsui Fudosan Co soaring 2.5 percent. The Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,146.59. Analysts said that investors in Japanese equities remain on edge amid the recent volatile price action and sharp declines, which began with a 7.3 percent plunge on May 23 - the worst single-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. However, the Japanese market's bullish mid-to-long term prospects haven't changed given the ongoing support from aggressive central bank and government policies that's aimed at eradicating years of deflation and reviving growth, they said. While the recent correction has seen the Nikkei drop more than 11 percent from its 5-1/2-year high on May 23, the benchmark is still up 33 percent this year. "Yesterday's sell-off was too extreme," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities, adding that the Japanese market's fundamentals have not changed, and expects it will likely regain ground once foreign investors' futures selling runs its course. The recent selloff was triggered by worries the U.S. Fed would taper its bond-buying programme this year and slowing growth in China, which led hedge funds, which had chased the Japanese market higher by buying Nikkei and Topix futures, to reverse their positions. Analysts said the recent correction presents an opportunity for investors to re-enter the market at better levels. "It's not a bear market, it's just a correction," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. "The index has broken below its 25-day moving average, and it's a comfortable level to buy back." The Nikkei is currently trading 3.6 percent below its 25-day moving average of 14,432.46. For the next week, analysts expect Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Sunday and U.S. jobs data next week will likely determine the Japanese market's direction.