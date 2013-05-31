* Exporters, real estate stocks rebound after recent selloff
* Market still uneasy, but analysts bullish on long-term
prospects
* Bernanke's speech and U.S. jobs data in focus next week -
analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced sharply on Friday, recouping some of its recent steep
losses, as investors bought back beaten-down stocks after soft
U.S. economic data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would
soon start unwinding its massive stimulus.
The Nikkei, which slumped 5.2 percent to a five-week
low on Thursday, rose 2.4 percent to 13,914.42 in mid-morning
trade.
Exporters led the recovery, with Sony Corp > rising
3.6 percent, Panasonic Corp gaining 1.5 percent and
Nissan Motor Co adding 1.1 percent.
Real estate stocks, which were also battered during the
recent sell-off, regained ground, with Mitsubishi Estate Co
rising 2.5 percent and Mitsui Fudosan Co
soaring 2.5 percent.
The Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,146.59.
Analysts said that investors in Japanese equities remain on
edge amid the recent volatile price action and sharp declines,
which began with a 7.3 percent plunge on May 23 - the worst
single-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
However, the Japanese market's bullish mid-to-long term
prospects haven't changed given the ongoing support from
aggressive central bank and government policies that's aimed at
eradicating years of deflation and reviving growth, they said.
While the recent correction has seen the Nikkei drop more
than 11 percent from its 5-1/2-year high on May 23, the
benchmark is still up 33 percent this year.
"Yesterday's sell-off was too extreme," said Takuya
Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities, adding that the
Japanese market's fundamentals have not changed, and expects it
will likely regain ground once foreign investors' futures
selling runs its course.
The recent selloff was triggered by worries the U.S. Fed
would taper its bond-buying programme this year and slowing
growth in China, which led hedge funds, which had chased the
Japanese market higher by buying Nikkei and Topix futures, to
reverse their positions.
Analysts said the recent correction presents an opportunity
for investors to re-enter the market at better levels.
"It's not a bear market, it's just a correction," said
Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. "The index
has broken below its 25-day moving average, and it's a
comfortable level to buy back."
The Nikkei is currently trading 3.6 percent below its 25-day
moving average of 14,432.46.
For the next week, analysts expect Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech on Sunday and U.S. jobs data next week will
likely determine the Japanese market's direction.