* GPIF allocation news helping boost sentiment - fund
manager
* Exporters, real estate stocks rebound after recent selloff
* Market still uneasy, but analysts bullish on long-term
prospects
* Bernanke's speech and U.S. jobs data in focus next week -
analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced on Friday, recouping some of its recent steep losses, as
investors bought back beaten-down stocks after soft U.S.
economic data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon
start unwinding its massive stimulus.
The Nikkei, which slumped 5.2 percent to a five-week
low on Thursday, advanced 1.6 percent to 13,808.72 at the midday
break after rising as high as 13,916.56 earlier.
Exporters led the recovery, with Sony Corp > rising
3.7 percent, Panasonic Corp gaining 1.5 percent and
Fanuc Corp adding 4.3 percent.
Sony was also helped by a report from cable television
network CNBC, which said the consumer electronics maker has
tapped Morgan Stanley and Citigroup to help sound out options
for its entertainment business.
According to the CNBC report, which cited an unnamed source,
the process was still in an exploratory stage.
Real estate stocks, another sector that was battered during
the recent sell-off, regained ground. Mitsubishi Estate Co
rose 2.1 percent and Mitsui Fudosan Co jumped
2.8 percent.
The Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,141.44.
Analysts said investors in Japanese equities remain on edge
amid the recent volatile price action and sharp declines, which
began with a 7.3 percent plunge on May 23 - the worst single-day
loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
They note the market is now in a correction phase after
losing more than 11 percent since hitting a 5-1/2-year peak last
week.
However, the Japanese market's bullish mid-to-long term
prospects haven't changed given the ongoing support from
aggressive central bank and government policies that's aimed at
eradicating years of deflation and reviving growth, they said.
Despite the correction, the Nikkei is still up 33 percent
this year - by far the best performing major market.
Sentiment was also boosted after sources familiar with the
deliberations told Reuters on Thursday that Japan's Government
Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) was considering a more flexible
approach to allocations, which could let its investment in
domestic stocks grow in rallying markets.
"Though this has no immediate impact (on the fund's flows),
it is helping the market psychologically," said Mitsushige
Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
"Yesterday's sell-off was too extreme," said Takuya
Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities, adding that the
Japanese market's fundamentals have not changed, and expects it
will likely regain ground once foreign investors' futures
selling runs its course.
The recent selloff was triggered by worries the U.S. Fed
would taper its bond-buying programme this year and slowing
growth in China, which led hedge funds, which had chased the
Japanese market higher by buying Nikkei and Topix futures, to
reverse their positions.
On Thursday, U.S. stocks rose after U.S. GDP grew 2.4
percent in the first quarter, slightly less than first reported,
while new claims for unemployment benefits rose in the latest
week, easing concerns the Fed would begin to gradually scale
back its policy of stimulating growth.
Analysts said the recent pull back presents an opportunity
for investors to re-enter the market at better levels.
"It's not a bear market, it's just a correction," said
Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. "The index
has broken below its 25-day moving average, and it's a
comfortable level to buy back."
The Nikkei is currently trading 4.3 percent below its 25-day
moving average of 14,429.17.
For the next week, analysts expect Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's speech on Sunday and U.S. jobs data next week will
likely determine the Japanese market's direction.