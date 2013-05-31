TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei average recovered some lost ground on Friday, providing some relief from the recent rout, but the market still posted its first monthly fall in 10 months. The Nikkei, which plunged 5.2 percent to a five-week low on Thursday, gained 1.4 percent to 13,774.54 as weak U.S. data overnight eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon start unwinding its monthly $85 billion asset purchases. Friday's gain, however, was not enough to extend the benchmark's monthly winning streak to a 10th straight month, which would have been its longest such run since 1972. It was down 0.6 percent in May. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,135.78 on Friday.