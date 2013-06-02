TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average is expected to open weaker and test a five-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities after a near 14 percent correction from a 5-1/2 year peak. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,400 and 13,550, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,455 on Friday, down 1.8 percent from the Osaka close of 13,700. "The Nikkei futures in Chicago fell below 13,500 last night, so the market will likely trade around this level," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "Investors are mostly likely stay on the sidelines because we have a lot of important data this week from the States, such as ISM and jobless figures." U.S. stocks sold off in late trading to close sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting consecutive weekly loses for the first time since November, as investors retreated after a seven-month run of gains. On Friday, the Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 13,774.54 but was down 0.6 percent last month, snapping a nine-month winning streak. The broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 1,135.78. The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 13.6 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on May 23. Still, the index is up more than 11 percent since the Bank of Japan's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has risen 33 percent so far this year. > Wall St drops in late slide, but ends May with gains > Dollar firms, bolstered by strong U.S. economic data > U.S. bond market suffers worst month since Dec 2010 > Gold falls 1.6 pct, notches second sharp monthly loss > Oil prices drop sharply, equities and supply weigh STOCKS TO WATCH --MITSUBISHI CORP The trading house plans to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian grain company Los Grobo Ceagro do Brasil in a deal worth about 50 billion yen ($495 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday. --MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP Renault is exploring a possible cooperation deal with Mitsubishi Motors, which already has an alliance with the French company's partner Nissan Motor Co, daily Le Figaro reported on Friday. --SUMITOMO CORP Tanzania has signed an agreement with Sumitomo to build a 240-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant, the Tanzanian president's office said, as the east African pushes to alleviate power problems.