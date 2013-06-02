TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average is
expected to open weaker and test a five-week low on Monday as
sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile sentiment
in Japanese equities after a near 14 percent correction from a
5-1/2 year peak.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,400 and
13,550, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,455 on Friday, down 1.8 percent from the
Osaka close of 13,700.
"The Nikkei futures in Chicago fell below 13,500 last night,
so the market will likely trade around this level," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.
"Investors are mostly likely stay on the sidelines because
we have a lot of important data this week from the States, such
as ISM and jobless figures."
U.S. stocks sold off in late trading to close sharply lower
on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting consecutive weekly loses for
the first time since November, as investors retreated after a
seven-month run of gains.
On Friday, the Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 13,774.54 but
was down 0.6 percent last month, snapping a nine-month winning
streak. The broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to
1,135.78.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 13.6 percent since hitting a
5-1/2 year peak on May 23. Still, the index is up more than 11
percent since the Bank of Japan's radical monetary expansion
campaign was announced on April 4 and has risen 33 percent so
far this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--MITSUBISHI CORP
The trading house plans to acquire a majority stake in
Brazilian grain company Los Grobo Ceagro do Brasil in a deal
worth about 50 billion yen ($495 million), the Nikkei business
daily reported on Friday.
--MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP
Renault is exploring a possible cooperation deal
with Mitsubishi Motors, which already has an alliance with the
French company's partner Nissan Motor Co, daily Le
Figaro reported on Friday.
--SUMITOMO CORP
Tanzania has signed an agreement with Sumitomo to build a
240-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant, the Tanzanian
president's office said, as the east African pushes to alleviate
power problems.