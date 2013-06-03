* Fast Retailing slumps 5.3 pct
* Securities companies takes a beating, Nomura down 6.7 pct
* Real estate sector extends drop, trading in bear market
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average tumbled
to a five-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks
dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities that
have now fallen 16 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak.
Tokyo stocks lost 2.7 percent, hurt after global index
rebalancing and profit-taking hit Wall Street, and adding to a
sell-off triggered by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may
roll back stimulus and by slowing growth in China.
Some market participants said there was little evidence of
panic selling by foreign investors, helped by expectations that
there will be a very quick rebound and confidence in the broader
fundamentals, but cautioned against being too sanguine.
"The longer and longer this market fails to quickly rebound,
the greater the risk is of foreign investor's confidence in
Japan outlook is being bended and engendering more selling,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
The Nikkei dropped 373.76 points to 13,400.78,
breaking below its 13-week moving average at 13,542.10.
Shares in securities companies, which have rallied sharply
as the Japanese markets surged, took a battering, with the
sector down 6.8 percent.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, sagged 6.7
percent and was the third most traded on the main board by
turnover, while rival Daiwa Securities Group sank 8
percent.
Fast Retailing, the owner of casual fashion chain
Uniqlo, dropped 5.3 percent, with traders saying some investors
could be using the stock, which has the highest weighting in the
Nikkei, to help push down the benchmark.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 16 percent since hitting a
5-1/2 year peak on May 23 but it is still up more than 8 percent
since the Bank of Japan's radical monetary expansion campaign
was announced on April 4 and has risen 29 percent so far this
year.
The broader Topix index lost 2 percent to 1,112.68
on Monday morning.
Real estate companies, which have been buoyed by
expectations that they will benefit the most from the
government's reflationary policy, shed 2.9 percent.
The sector has fallen nearly 23 percent since hitting a
5-1/2 year peak on April 12, entering a bear market.