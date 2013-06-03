* Fast Retailing slumps 5.7 pct
* Securities companies takes a beating, Nomura down 6.6 pct
* Real estate sector extends drop, trading in bear market
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average tumbled
to a nearly six-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S.
stocks dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities
that have now fallen 15.5 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak hit
last month.
Tokyo stocks lost 2.2 percent on Monday morning, hurt after
global index rebalancing and profit-taking hit Wall Street, and
adding to a sell-off triggered by worries that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may roll back stimulus and by slowing growth in China.
Some market participants said there was little evidence of
panic selling by foreign investors, helped by expectations that
there will be a quick rebound and confidence in the broader
fundamentals, but cautioned against being too sanguine.
"The longer and longer this market fails to quickly rebound,
the greater the risk is of foreign investor's confidence in
Japan outlook is being bended and engendering more selling,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
By the midday break, the Nikkei dropped 298.90
points to 13,475.64, off its day's low at 13,387.02 but still
below its 13-week moving average at 13,547.62.
Shares in securities companies, which have rallied sharply
as the Japanese markets surged, took a battering, with the
sector down 6.5 percent.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, sagged 6.6
percent and was the third most traded on the main board by
turnover, while rival Daiwa Securities Group sank 7.7
percent.
The securities sector has shed 24 percent from a five-year
high reached on May 15, entering a bear market, although it is
still up 55 percent this year. Its 12-month forward
price-to-earnings stand at 19, below its 10-year average of 22.3
but sharply high than an average of 16.3 for Japanese equities,
data from Datastream showed.
The banking sector has also fallen to bear market
territory, losing more than 20 percent since touching a 4-1/2
year high on May 15.
TRENDSETTER
Fast Retailing, the owner of casual fashion chain
Uniqlo, dropped 5.7 percent, with traders saying some investors
could be using the stock, which has the highest weighting in the
Nikkei, to help push down the benchmark. Still, the stock is up
50 percent since the start of 2013.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 15.5 percent since hitting a
5-1/2 year peak on May 23 but it is still up 9 percent since the
Bank of Japan's radical monetary expansion campaign was
announced on April 4 and has risen 30 percent so far this year.
The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 1,117.18
on Monday morning, with volume at 47 percent at its full daily
average for the past 90 trading days.
Chinese factory activity shrank for the first time in seven
months in May, adding to the negative sentiment in Japan, one of
its largest trading partners.
The final reading of HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index
for May slipped to 49.2, the lowest level since October 2012 and
slightly lower than a preliminary reading of 49.6 released on
May 23, which partly triggered the Nikkei's biggest one-day
decline since March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that day.
Real estate companies, which have been buoyed by
expectations that they will benefit the most from the Japanese
government's reflationary policy, shed 3.4 percent.
The sector has fallen 23 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year
peak on April 12, also entering a bear market.
Dentsu Inc was one of the three dozen gainers in
the Nikkei, up 1.6 percent after SMBC Nikko Securities lifted
its ratings to 'neutral' from 'underperform'.