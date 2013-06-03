* Fast Retailing slumps 5.7 pct * Securities companies takes a beating, Nomura down 6.6 pct * Real estate sector extends drop, trading in bear market By Dominic Lau TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average tumbled to a nearly six-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities that have now fallen 15.5 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak hit last month. Tokyo stocks lost 2.2 percent on Monday morning, hurt after global index rebalancing and profit-taking hit Wall Street, and adding to a sell-off triggered by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may roll back stimulus and by slowing growth in China. Some market participants said there was little evidence of panic selling by foreign investors, helped by expectations that there will be a quick rebound and confidence in the broader fundamentals, but cautioned against being too sanguine. "The longer and longer this market fails to quickly rebound, the greater the risk is of foreign investor's confidence in Japan outlook is being bended and engendering more selling," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. By the midday break, the Nikkei dropped 298.90 points to 13,475.64, off its day's low at 13,387.02 but still below its 13-week moving average at 13,547.62. Shares in securities companies, which have rallied sharply as the Japanese markets surged, took a battering, with the sector down 6.5 percent. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, sagged 6.6 percent and was the third most traded on the main board by turnover, while rival Daiwa Securities Group sank 7.7 percent. The securities sector has shed 24 percent from a five-year high reached on May 15, entering a bear market, although it is still up 55 percent this year. Its 12-month forward price-to-earnings stand at 19, below its 10-year average of 22.3 but sharply high than an average of 16.3 for Japanese equities, data from Datastream showed. The banking sector has also fallen to bear market territory, losing more than 20 percent since touching a 4-1/2 year high on May 15. TRENDSETTER Fast Retailing, the owner of casual fashion chain Uniqlo, dropped 5.7 percent, with traders saying some investors could be using the stock, which has the highest weighting in the Nikkei, to help push down the benchmark. Still, the stock is up 50 percent since the start of 2013. The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 15.5 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on May 23 but it is still up 9 percent since the Bank of Japan's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has risen 30 percent so far this year. The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 1,117.18 on Monday morning, with volume at 47 percent at its full daily average for the past 90 trading days. Chinese factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May, adding to the negative sentiment in Japan, one of its largest trading partners. The final reading of HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index for May slipped to 49.2, the lowest level since October 2012 and slightly lower than a preliminary reading of 49.6 released on May 23, which partly triggered the Nikkei's biggest one-day decline since March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that day. Real estate companies, which have been buoyed by expectations that they will benefit the most from the Japanese government's reflationary policy, shed 3.4 percent. The sector has fallen 23 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on April 12, also entering a bear market. Dentsu Inc was one of the three dozen gainers in the Nikkei, up 1.6 percent after SMBC Nikko Securities lifted its ratings to 'neutral' from 'underperform'.