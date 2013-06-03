* Market focuses if Nikkei falls below 'pre-Kuroda' level of
13,000 - analysts
* Securities companies takes a beating, Nomura down 8.4 pct,
Daiwa off 11 pct
* Real estate, banking sectors trade in bear market
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average tumbled
3.7 percent to a six-week low on Monday as weak Chinese factory
activity and concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale
back stimulus earlier than expected weighed on investors.
The Nikkei dropped 512.72 points to 13,261.82, the
lowest closing level since April 18.
The index has now fallen 16.8 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak
hit last month, but it is still up 7.3 percent since the Bank of
Japan's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on
April 4 and has risen 28 percent so far this year.
The market fell after global index rebalancing and
profit-taking hit Wall Street, adding to a sell-off triggered by
worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may roll back stimulus and
by slowing growth in China.
Market analysts said the downard correction probably had
further to run, and investors are focused on whether the index
will fall below 13,000, a level last seen before the central
bank aggressively eased monetary policy under the new leadership
headed by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
"The index being below that level is a 'pre-Kuroda' level...
I don't think it will stay below 13,000. That's a level where
you can place buy orders with your eyes closed," said Shun
Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas, adding
that a Nikkei below 13,000 would be cheap.
"Right now, investors are repositioning their stances. Their
positions were based on the conditions that the Fed will be
cutting its stimulus in 2014 and Japan's long-term interest rate
would not rise for a while... but that does not seem to be the
case any more," Maruyama said.
On Monday, Chinese factory activity shrank for the first
time in seven months in May as both domestic and external demand
weakened, while activity in the services sector also slipped,
adding to the negative sentiment in Japan, one of its largest
trading partners.
The Topix fell 3.4 percent to 1,096.95, with all of
its 33 sub-sectors in negative territory. Volume was relatively
low, with 4.09 billion shares changing hands, compared with last
month's daily average volume of 4.67 billion shares.
Some market participants said there was little evidence of
panic selling by foreign investors, and there were expectations
for a quick rebound and confidence in the broader fundamentals,
though any delay in the recovery could change perceptions.
SOME SECTORS IN BEAR MARKET
Analysts said that profit-taking was likely to have most
impact on financials and real estate stocks, which had been
among the main beneficiaries of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
reflationary policy.
"These stocks rose dramatically during the first three
months of this year, so it is easy to take profits," said Hikaru
Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Shares in securities companies, which have rallied sharply
as the Japanese markets surged, were battered. The sector
fell 9.0 percent and was the worst sectoral
performer.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, lost 8.4
percent and was the third most traded stock on the main board,
while rival Daiwa Securities Group plummeted 11
percent.
The securities sector has shed 26 percent from a five-year
high reached on May 15, although it is still up 51 percent this
year. Its 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio stood at 19,
below its 10-year average of 22.3 but sharply high than an
average of 16.3 for Japanese equities, data from Datastream
showed.
The banking sector dropped 5 percent. Since
touching a 4 1/2 year high on May 15 it has lost 23 percent.
The real estate sector shed 6.4 percent, and has
fallen 26 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on April 12.
Mitsubishi Estate Co tumbled 7.5 percent and Mitsui
Fudosan Co dropped 5.3 percent.