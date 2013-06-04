US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after opening a touch lower, as a technical rebound from recent steep losses helped offset weakness in exporters after the dollar broke below the 100-yen level on the back of soft U.S. manufacturing data overnight. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 13,305.20 after opening down 0.6 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,097.64.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.