TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average may open up on Wednesday, extending a tentative recovery as the dollar's rebound above the 100-yen mark is expected to offset negative sentiment from Wall Street's fall overnight. Market focus is likely to turn to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's speech later in the day, where he is set to unveil the government's 'third pillar', or growth strategy, to revive the economy. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,450 to 13,700 on Wednesday after rising 2.1 percent to 13,533.76 on Tuesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,570, down 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,650. Analysts said that with the dollar regaining its foothold above 100-yen investors may continue to unwind their sell-positions in Japanese equities. The dollar, which has been hit recently by uncertainty over U.S. stimulus, last traded at 100.17. "Investors may buy back battered shares in early trade, then the market's direction will depend on Abe's announcement on the third 'arrow'," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. The local market has had a torrid period recently, dropping about 15 percent since reaching 5-1/2-year highs on May 23 as slowing growth in China and worries the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus this year triggered broad-based selling and extreme volatility. It dropped 3.7 percent to a six-week low on Monday before recovering somewhat on Tuesday on bargain-buying. Despite the recent correction, the Nikkei is still up more than 30 percent this year on the back of Abe's reflationary policy and the central bank's sweeping monetary easing. Some traders expect the market to have another push higher, especially if Abe's growth strategy meets expectations. "If he (Abe) announces what the market is expecting, such as relaxing financial regulations or reducing corporate taxes, investors may chase the market higher," said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. > Wall Street ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus > Dollar up vs yen but is vulnerable ahead of U.S. jobs > Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data > Gold down 1 pct as India extends bullion import ban > Brent oil up 1 pct on South Korea import rebate rumor STOCKS TO WATCH --Panasonic Corp Panasonic is not planning to sell its mobile phone business, a company executive said in an interview on Tuesday. It also said that it seeks to commercialize televisions featuring OEL panels by fiscal 2015.