TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average plunged 3.8 percent to a two-month low on Wednesday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth strategy to revive the world's third-largest economy failed to impress investors. The Nikkei ended 518.89 points lower at 13,014.87 in a choppy session on Wednesday, with 13,000 seen as its support level. The broader Topix sagged 3.2 percent to 1,090.03.