TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average ended below 13,000 for the first time in two months on Thursday in choppy trade, extending its decline from a 5-1/2 year high hit last month to the verge of bear-market territory. The Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 12,904.02, its lowest close since April 5. Trading was volatile with the index rising as high as 13,238.53 earlier. If the Nikkei falls to 12,754, or down 20 percent from the 5-1/2 year high reached on May 23, it will have entered a bear market. The Topix fell 1.8 percent to 1,070.77.