* Nikkei in and out of negative territory * Softbank outperforms after raising Sprint offer By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei average was essentially flat on Tuesday after posting its biggest one-day rise since March 2011 on Monday as investors largely held their fire before the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. The Nikkei was down 0.22 percent to 13,484.69 at 0132 gmt after opening a tad lower. On Tuesday, exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp adding 0.7 percent, Komatsu Ltd dropping 0.7 percent and Panasonic Corp falling 0.3 percent. Softbank Corp outperformed, rising 1.5 percent after it said it has agreed with Sprint Nextel Corp S.N to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless operator to $21.6 billion from a previous offer of $20.1 billion. The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 1,115.04. Analysts said investors are focussed on whether the Bank Of Japan will consider taking further steps to curb any future spike in bond yields when it debates policy on Tuesday. "The stock market has been nervous about the long-term bond yield's steep rise as that was a major reason causing the stock market's volatility. If the BOJ relieves the market and the long-term yield will gradually rise over time and not the other way round, it will be a big plus to the stock market," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, the chief executive of Investrust. "If bonds will be sold steadily, stocks will be bought steadily." Last Friday, the Nikkei briefly entered bear market territory, falling more than 20 percent since a 5-1/2 year high on May 23. Violent price moves were driven by worries about slowing growth in China and concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its massive stimulus this year. "The market may gain further if the dollar rises above 99 yen to the dollar but essentially it will likely be stuck in a range ahead of the BOJ's decision," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Securities. The yen was last traded at 98.72 to the dollar after hitting a two-month high of 94.975 on Friday. The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 15 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on May 23, but it is up 9 percent since the BOJ's sweeping monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has risen 30 percent so far this year.