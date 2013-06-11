* Nikkei in and out of negative territory
* Softbank outperforms after raising Sprint offer
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei average was
essentially flat on Tuesday after posting its biggest one-day
rise since March 2011 on Monday as investors largely held their
fire before the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting.
The Nikkei was down 0.22 percent to 13,484.69 at
0132 gmt after opening a tad lower.
On Tuesday, exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
adding 0.7 percent, Komatsu Ltd dropping 0.7
percent and Panasonic Corp falling 0.3 percent.
Softbank Corp outperformed, rising 1.5 percent
after it said it has agreed with Sprint Nextel Corp S.N to raise
its offer for the U.S. wireless operator to $21.6 billion from a
previous offer of $20.1 billion.
The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
1,115.04.
Analysts said investors are focussed on whether the Bank Of
Japan will consider taking further steps to curb any future
spike in bond yields when it debates policy on
Tuesday.
"The stock market has been nervous about the long-term bond
yield's steep rise as that was a major reason causing the stock
market's volatility. If the BOJ relieves the market and the
long-term yield will gradually rise over time and not the other
way round, it will be a big plus to the stock market," said
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, the chief executive of Investrust. "If bonds
will be sold steadily, stocks will be bought steadily."
Last Friday, the Nikkei briefly entered bear market
territory, falling more than 20 percent since a 5-1/2 year high
on May 23. Violent price moves were driven by worries about
slowing growth in China and concern that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may scale back its massive stimulus this year.
"The market may gain further if the dollar rises above 99
yen to the dollar but essentially it will likely be stuck in a
range ahead of the BOJ's decision," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
market analyst at Monex Securities.
The yen was last traded at 98.72 to the dollar after hitting
a two-month high of 94.975 on Friday.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 15 percent since hitting a
5-1/2 year peak on May 23, but it is up 9 percent since the
BOJ's sweeping monetary expansion campaign was announced on
April 4 and has risen 30 percent so far this year.