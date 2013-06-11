TOKYO, June 11 The Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday after the Bank Of Japan's decision to skip new steps to calm the bond market disappointed the market, while real estate stocks stumbled as investors who had expected a programme to buy REITs sold on profit-taking. The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 13,317.62 points after trading as low as 13,296.31. The Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,101.15.