TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 13,000 on Wednesday, joining a global selloff in equities as investors fret over the absence of fresh measures from the Bank of Japan to quell bond market volatility, sending the yen sharply higher. The Nikkei fell 2.4 percent to 12,994.08, extending a 1.5 percent fall to 13,317.62 on Tuesday. The Topix dropped 2.2 percent to 1,077.30.