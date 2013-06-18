BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday, heading for a third straight day of gains, which will mark its longest winning run since a sharp selloff on May 23, underpinned by hopes the Federal Reserve will reinforce its commitment to support the U.S. economy. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 13,077.53, while the broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 1,092.46.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). * ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals has sold its minority stake in a solar park in northern Chile, and will launch a power auction for on