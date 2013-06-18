TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei average edged down in choppy trade but managed to end above 13,000 on Tuesday, with most investors on the sidelines awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting for clues on when it may begin tapering back stimulus. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 13,007.28 points after trading as high as 13,139.48 earlier. The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,086.40. Volume was light, with only 2.43 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since last December.