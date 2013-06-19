TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei hit a one-week
high on Wednesday, with traders citing the launch of a near $780
million investment trust as a driver, while SoftBank Corp rose
as it looked likely to win the battle for Sprint Nextel.
SoftBank, which is trying to buy Sprint, was
the top-weighted gainer in the Nikkei, up 4.2 percent after Dish
said it would not make a new offer for Sprint.
The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent higher at 13,245.22,
reaching its highest since June 12 and closing above the bottom
of the Ichimoku cloud in a bullish sign.
The broader Topix index climbed 1.9 percent to
1,106.57, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, which will give further indication
whether it will soon scale back its stimulus.