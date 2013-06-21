TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei average erased early losses on Friday as the weakening yen and rising U.S. futures offset worries about the Federal Reserve's plan to start scaling back its cheap stimulus funds later this year. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 13,125.33 in mid-afternoon trade after falling as low as 12,702.67 earlier on Fed stimulus worries. The market turned up as investors responded to rising Dow Jones Industrial Average futures , which gained 0.3 percent, which could see U.S. stocks snapping a two-day losing streak later on Friday. "Investors hope that Wall Street will rise later in the day as it dropped sharply over the past two days. They want to decrease their selling positions in the Japanese market before the weekend," said a fund manager based in Tokyo. The Fed's plan to eventually stop pumping cheap money into the world's biggest economy has raised concerns about the broad impact on growth, with the absence of liquidity support down the road prompting sharp adjustments in global asset markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.7 percent over the past two days. The dollar last traded at 97.74, off from a session high of 98.29 yen on Thursday, but up from 97.20 earlier.