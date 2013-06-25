TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 13,000 in volatile trade on Tuesday as worry about stresses in China's banking system reignited investors' fears, while ongoing concern about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its stimulus continued to hurt appetites. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 12,969.34 after rising as much as 1.3 percent and falling 2.3 percent at one point. The Topix shed 1.0 percent to 1,078.66.