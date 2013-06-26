* Nikkei, Topix both drop 0.9 pct at midday
* China central bank seeks to ease credit crunch fears
* Sentiment deteriorated after Shanghai extends slide
* Market to resume upward trend after July elections -
Goldman Sachs
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday morning despite China's efforts to
allay fears of a credit crunch.
Shanghai shares once again turned lower and
were down 1.3 percent.
"Worries over China's banking system and economy still weigh
on the markets," said Hiroaki Hiwada, a senior strategist at
Toyo Securities. "Also, (Federal Reserve Chairman Ben)
Bernanke's comments continue to hurt investor sentiment."
The benchmark Nikkei early on rose as much as 1.7
percent on robust U.S. data, Wall Street gains and a Chinese
central bank statement, but the gains evaporated on new China
concerns and the index ended the morning session 111.68 points
lower at 12,857.66.
Fears that the world's second largest economy was sliding
towards a liquidity crisis sent Asian markets down on Monday and
Tuesday.
China's central bank said on Tuesday that it had given cash
to some institutions facing temporary shortages and would
continue to do so if needed, in a bid to assure markets.
"No one is sure whether the crisis is manageable by the
Chinese authorities," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market
analyst at Rakuten Securities. "Investors are nervously
monitoring the Chinese markets."
The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,069.33 by
the midday break, with volume at 31 percent of its full daily
average for the past 90 trading days.
All but three of the Topix's 33 industry groups dropped.
The benchmark Nikkei has dropped 19 percent since reaching a
5-1/2-year high on May 23, hurt by slowing growth in China,
fears of a pullback in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus and
disappointment over the Japanese government's recently unveiled
growth strategy.
GOLDMAN UPBEAT ON LONG-TERM PROSPECTS
Goldman Sachs, however, remained upbeat on the market,
maintaining its 12-month Nikkei target of 17,000, 31 percent
above Tuesday's close.
"The Japanese market's current consolidation phase may
persist until the July 21 Upper House elections," the brokerage
wrote in a note.
"But beyond the elections, the market is likely to resume an
upward trend, driven by reform progress, additional policy
stimulus measures, positive earnings surprises, and confirmation
of a domestic macro recovery," it said.
The Nikkei index is still up 24 percent this year, helped by
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping fiscal and monetary
expansionary policies aimed at pulling the world's third-biggest
economy out of a two-decade long slump.