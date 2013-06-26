TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average closed below the 13,000-mark on Wednesday in volatile trade as worries about a cash crunch in China continued despite assurances from Beijing's central bank that it will offer funds to banks if needed. The benchmark Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower at 12,834.01. Earlier, it rose as much as 1.7 percent on robust U.S. data, Wall Street gains and the Chinese central bank's statement late Tuesday. The broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 1,069.28.