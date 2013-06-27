TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed more than 1 percent early on Thursday, bouncing after a three-day losing streak, after U.S. stocks rose on reduced concern that the Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus in the near future. The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 12,979.15 just after the open, while the broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,081.74.