BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 3.5 percent to a three-week high on Friday, helped by optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not soon rein in its stimulus measures and by encouraging Japanese economic data. Gains in Asian markets also lifted the mood as the benchmark Nikkei ended 463.77 points higher at 13,677.32, a level unseen since June 5. The broader Topix gained 3.2 percent to 1,133.84.
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.