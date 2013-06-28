TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 3.5 percent to a three-week high on Friday, helped by optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not soon rein in its stimulus measures and by encouraging Japanese economic data. Gains in Asian markets also lifted the mood as the benchmark Nikkei ended 463.77 points higher at 13,677.32, a level unseen since June 5. The broader Topix gained 3.2 percent to 1,133.84.