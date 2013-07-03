* Nikkei slips 0.3 pct, Topix eases 0.1 pct
* Market Debutant Suntory higher than IPO price
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, July 3 The Nikkei average seesawed on
Wednesday morning, although it climbed to its highest level in
five weeks at one point on the back of a weak yen, after marking
a fourth straight day of gains, the longest winning run since
mid-May, in the previous session.
Analysts say the upside is likely limited by profit-taking
and technical selling as the benchmark Nikkei has already risen
nearly 10 percent over the last four sessions.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,059.20
by midmorning, while the broader Topix index eased 0.1
percent to 1,170.33.
The yen hit a one-month low against the dollar
overnight and fell below the key 100-yen level for the first
time since June 5.
"Although a weak yen surely has positive effects on
Japanese stocks, particularly on exporters, the upside can be
limited by some profit-taking which is quite normal after recent
sharp gains," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at
Monex Inc.
Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd rose in its market
debut on Wednesday, finding favour with retail investors and
players who shifted out of rival drinks makers, after it raised
nearly $4 billion in Asia's largest initial public offering this
year.
Japan's second-biggest soft drinks company, whose brands
include Orangina, rose as high as 3,195 yen in early trade, up
3.1 percent from its IPO price of 3,100 yen, and was the
second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover.
"As I can see its competitors are falling, I assume some
institutional investors are rebalancing or reshuffling their
holdings in the food sector," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio
manager at Bayview Asset Management.
Rivalling Kirin Holdings Co Ltd fell 2.4 percent
and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd slipped 0.8 percent, while
Ajinomoto Co Inc dropped 2.8 percent.