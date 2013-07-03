* Nikkei slips 0.3 pct, Topix eases 0.1 pct * Market Debutant Suntory higher than IPO price By Tomo Uetake TOKYO, July 3 The Nikkei average seesawed on Wednesday morning, although it climbed to its highest level in five weeks at one point on the back of a weak yen, after marking a fourth straight day of gains, the longest winning run since mid-May, in the previous session. Analysts say the upside is likely limited by profit-taking and technical selling as the benchmark Nikkei has already risen nearly 10 percent over the last four sessions. The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,059.20 by midmorning, while the broader Topix index eased 0.1 percent to 1,170.33. The yen hit a one-month low against the dollar overnight and fell below the key 100-yen level for the first time since June 5. "Although a weak yen surely has positive effects on Japanese stocks, particularly on exporters, the upside can be limited by some profit-taking which is quite normal after recent sharp gains," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd rose in its market debut on Wednesday, finding favour with retail investors and players who shifted out of rival drinks makers, after it raised nearly $4 billion in Asia's largest initial public offering this year. Japan's second-biggest soft drinks company, whose brands include Orangina, rose as high as 3,195 yen in early trade, up 3.1 percent from its IPO price of 3,100 yen, and was the second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover. "As I can see its competitors are falling, I assume some institutional investors are rebalancing or reshuffling their holdings in the food sector," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. Rivalling Kirin Holdings Co Ltd fell 2.4 percent and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd slipped 0.8 percent, while Ajinomoto Co Inc dropped 2.8 percent.