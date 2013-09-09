TOKYO, Sept 9 Euphoria over Tokyo's winning bid to host the 2020 Olympics drove Japan's Nikkei average to a five-week high on Monday, with an upward revision in April-June gross domestic product also boosting optimism. The benchmark Nikkei climbed 2.5 percent at 14,205.23, its highest closing since Aug. 6. The broader Topix advanced 2.2 percent to 1,173.00 in moderate trade, with 2.81 billion shares changed hands, the highest since July 19. Gains were led by companies expected to benefit from the Olympics. Real estate and construction were the best-performing sectors with gains of 5.3 percent and 4.5 percent respectively.