BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
* up for 3rd day TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei average ended little changed on Wednesday, after hitting a seven-week high on receding worries over Syria and the yen's slide against the dollar, with profit-taking in recently strong Olympics-related shares eroding early gains. The benchmark Nikkei was virtually flat at 14,425.07, after rising to as high as 14,561.46, its highest intra-day level since July 25. The index climbed 4.1 percent over the past two days ended on Tuesday, buoyed by euphoria over Tokyo's winning bid for the 2020 Olympics and Japan's strong second-quarter growth. The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,189.25 in moderate trade, with 3.44 billion shares changing hands, the second-highest in 7-1/2-weeks.
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues