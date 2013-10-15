By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday on hopes that U.S. lawmakers will soon reach a deal to reopen the government and avert a possible debt default, with a weaker yen lifting such bellwether stocks as Sony Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,441.54. The Topix was virtually flat, edging up 0.03 percent to 1,197.47.