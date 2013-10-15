BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday on hopes that U.S. lawmakers will soon reach a deal to reopen the government and avert a possible debt default, with a weaker yen lifting such bellwether stocks as Sony Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,441.54. The Topix was virtually flat, edging up 0.03 percent to 1,197.47.
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: