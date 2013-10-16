* Nikkei, Topix down 0.2 pct each
* Investors await developments in U.S. stalemate
* SoftBank, GungHo jump after Supercell deal
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Oct 16 Japanese stocks turned lower in
choppy trade on Wednesday morning, as investors nervously
watched developments in Washington for a deal to avert a U.S
debt default ahead of Thursday's deadline.
The market pulled back after aides said that U.S. Senate
leaders are continuing to negotiate on legislation to raise the
nation's borrowing authority but a deal is not expected to be
announced on Tuesday.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 14,418.10
in morning trade, not far from its two-week high of 14,510.37
touched on Tuesday.
"With the possibility that U.S. politicians could come to an
agreement anytime soon, most investors are taking a wait-and-see
stance today," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
Among the stocks on the back foot, Japan Tobacco Inc
fell 3.1 percent and Panasonic Corp dropped
1.5 percent.
Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp advanced as much as
2.6 percent after the tech and telecoms group said it and
part-owned subsidiary GungHo Online Entertainment Inc
will buy a 51 percent stake in Finnish mobile game maker
Supercell for 150 billion yen ($1.52 billion).
SoftBank was the most traded stock by turnover on the main
board. Gungho soared up to 21.2 percent.
Separately, SoftBank said it was in talks to buy a stake in
U.S. wireless device distributor Brightstar Corp that media
reported could be worth more than $1 billion and boost its
bargaining power with hardware suppliers.
The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,194.64 by
the midday break in light trade, with volume at only 35.7
percent of its full daily average for the past 90 trading days.
The benchmark Nikkei has climbed 4.3 percent over the past
five sessions. It is up 39 percent this year, buoyed by the
Japanese government's aggressive stimulus measures aimed at
reviving the economy and end years of deflation.
Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities and commodity
derivatives at BNP Paribas in Tokyo, said the Japanese market is
also being supported by optimism over Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's policies to boost the economy.
"Japanese shares looked rather resilient even when they were
in correction-mode (earlier this month) on worries about the
U.S. fiscal debt ceiling issue," he said.
Abe, who came to power in December, has overseen a massive
campaign of fiscal and monetary stimulus which has seen an
euphoric rise in stocks and driven the yen lower.