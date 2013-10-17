TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a three-week high and extended gains into a seventh day on Thursday as sentiment was buoyed after the U.S. Congress approved a last-minute deal to end a fiscal standoff and avoid a damaging default on government debt. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 14,586.51 after hitting 14,664.22 earlier, its highest since Sept. 27. The Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 1,206.25.