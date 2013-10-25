BRIEF-Karnataka Bank appoints Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD, CEO
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei stock average suffered the biggest one-day loss in 2-1/2 months on Friday, hit by yen's strength against the dollar and as fears grew that tight credit conditions in China could put the brakes on the world's second-largest economy. The Nikkei shed 2.8 percent to 14,088.19, its lowest closing level since Oct. 9. For the week, the benchmark fell 3.3 percent, marking its first weekly fall in three weeks. The broader Topix dropped 2.1 percent to 1,178.28 in relatively thin trade, with 2.41 billion shares changing hands. At one point during the session, the dollar weakened to a low of 96.94 against the yen.
April 12 Hong Kong stocks broke a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to shares which could benefit from Beijing's plan to more strongly integrate the economies of southern China, Hong Kong and Macau.