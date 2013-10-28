TOKYO, Oct 28 The Nikkei stock average bounced back on Monday, recouping most of its steep losses suffered at the end of last week, but investors remained cautious ahead of a big earnings week for Japan Inc. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 2.2 percent to 14,396.04 points, after shedding 2.8 percent to a 2-1/2 week low of 14,088.19 on Friday. The broader Topix rose 1.7 percent to 1,198.36 in relatively light trade, with 2.32 billion shares changing hands.