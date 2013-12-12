TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped for a third day to a one-week low on Thursday, led by selling in futures and index heavy weights like SoftBank Corp as the mood was soured by renewed anxiety of an early reduction in U.S. stimulus. The Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent to 15,341.82 after slipping to a low of 15,255.36, the weakest since last Friday. The Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,242.23, with 29 of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. Traders said selling in futures and index-heavy stocks dragged down the market, with SoftBank Corp skidding 1.1 percent. It was the most traded stock by turnover.