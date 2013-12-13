* Nikkei heads for best annual gain since 1972 * Volatility has also increased this year By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Dec 13 The Nikkei stock average seesawed on Friday after a three-day run of losses, though traders said renewed weakness in the yen against the dollar following strong U.S. retail sales data should offer support to the market. Japanese equities tend to flourish when the yen weakens, as exporters benefit from a cheaper currency when they repatriate overseas earnings. Domestic-focused firms, however, face higher bills for imported goods and materials. The Nikkei was flat at 15,340.62 by midmorning. Trade was active as Friday was the settlement day for index futures and options contracts, which tends to make trading volatile. The index is up 0.3 percent this week, after losing 2.3 percent last week for its first weekly decline in four. The yen hit a six-month low of 103.66 yen to the dollar on Friday, near a 4-1/2 year low of 103.74 set in May, as the upbeat U.S. retail sales heightened expectations the Federal Reserve will soon unwind its stimulus. "Even if there is a slight drop it'll be temporary ... so maybe it's a good chance to pick up some names that you like," a Tokyo-based sales trader said. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co Ltd, the operator of the Uniqlo fashion chain, gained 1.6 percent, rebounding after three days of falls. It was the second-most traded stock on the main board. Some currency-sensitive exporters were also in demand, with industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp, TDK Corp and Mazda Motor Corp up between 0.2 and 0.8 percent. Materials maker Nitto Denko Corp, a supplier to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics, recovered some of Thursday's 19 percent slide after it slashed its full-year earnings forecast by 26 percent. The stock was up 1.1 percent on Friday. The broader Topix index slipped 0.5 percent to 1,236.69, with volume at 69 percent of the full-day average for the past 90 trading days. Driven by Tokyo's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus, the benchmark Nikkei is up 47.5 percent this year, on track for its best yearly rise since 1972. In terms of valuations, Japanese equities carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5, below a 10-year average of 16 and the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500's 14.9, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. Despite the sharp rally this year, volatility has also increased dramatically. The Nikkei has had 59 sessions where intraday swings exceeded 2.5 percent, compared with four such days in the whole of 2012 - though still way off 101 sessions in 2008 during the global financial crisis. The S&P 500 only has had two such trading days in 2013, and the Euro STOXX 50 index has 16.