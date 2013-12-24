* Nikkei heads for fifth day of gain, eyes on 16,000
* Nikkei up 53 pct YTD, heading for best yearly rise since
1972
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Dec 24 Japan's Nikkei share average sped
to a six-year peak on Tuesday morning, edging closer to the
16,000-mark, driven by buying from long-only investors after
Wall Street racked up more records.
The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent to 15,955.94 in
mid-morning trade, adding to the previous four session's 4.8
percent rise.
"Hedge funds are pretty quiet. A lot of them have closed
their books for the year, so if hedge funds are quiet there is
really no shorting going around in the market at the moment," a
trader at a European bank in Tokyo said.
"Long-only investors seem to be buying relatively across the
board," he said, adding that the focus was on whether the Nikkei
could reach 16,000 this year.
Japanese stocks have enjoyed a record-breaking rally this
year, backed by Tokyo's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus
aimed at sparking sustainable growth in the world's
third-largest economy.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 53 percent this year, on track
for its best annual rise since 1972.
Sentiment was buoyed by another record session on Wall
Street, with the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500
advancing to all-time highs overnight.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp jumped 5.4 percent to a
three-week high after the automaker lifted its operating profit
forecast for this financial year by 20 percent to 120 billion
yen ($1.15 billion) on Friday. Japanese markets were closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
The carmaker cited a weakening yen, cost cuts and strong
sales of the Outlander SUV plug-in hybrid for the guidance
upgrade.
Short selling in Mitsubishi Motors had eased lately.
According to data provider Markit, 8.8 percent of its
outstanding shares were out on loan as of Dec. 20, down from
9.95 percent on Dec. 12.
Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp, which owns 80
percent of U.S. Sprint Corp, added 0.2 percent,
underperforming the broader market. The stock is still the
second best performer in the Nikkei this year, up more than 180
percent.
Bloomberg cited sources as saying that SoftBank's Chief
Executive Masayoshi Son held talks with at least five banks to
finance a possible bid by Sprint to buy a majority stake in
T-Mobile US Inc in 2014.
The broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at
1,263.54, with volume at 30 percent of full daily average for
the past 90 trading days.
More upside seems likely for Japanese stocks in the New
Year.
Japanese equities carried a 12-month forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 14, below a 10-year average of 16 and
the U.S. S&P 500's 15, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.