TOKYO, Dec 24 Japan's Nikkei share average eked
out modest gains on Tuesday, retreating from an early rally to
above 16,000 for the first time in six years as investors took
profits, though it is still on track for its best annual rise
since 1972.
The Nikkei finished up 0.1 percent at 15,889.33,
posting its highest closing level in six years for the third
session in a row. Earlier, it hit an intraday day high of
16,029.65, its best level since December 2007.
Credit Suisse said in a note late last week that if the
Nikkei charged above 16,125, it would break its secular
long-term downtrend line from 1996.
Powered by Tokyo's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to
revive the world's third-largest economy, the benchmark is up 53
percent this year.
SoftBank Corp dropped 1.2 percent on Tuesday and
was the top-weighted loser in the Nikkei. Bloomberg cited
sources as saying that SoftBank's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son
held talks with at least five banks to finance a possible bid by
80 percent-held Sprint Corp to buy a majority stake in
T-Mobile US Inc in 2014.
The broader Topix index closed down 0.3 percent at
1,257.55, with 2.59 billion shares changing hands, up from last
week's daily average of 2.43 billion shares.