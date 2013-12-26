BRIEF-Reliance says TRAI advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - Telecom Regulatory Authority of India advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of Jio summer surprise
TOKYO, Dec 26 Tokyo's Nikkei share average climbed to a more than six-year high on Thursday, driven by buying from retail investors as tax-free investment accounts aimed at driving Japanese savings into stocks kicked off. The Nikkei ended 1 percent higher at 16,174.44, its highest since November 2007, while the broader Topix index was up 1.7 percent at 1,279.34, with 2.66 billion share changing hands, hitting its highest in four sessions. The government-sponsored investment plan, known as Nippon Individual Savings Account, will provide a five-year tax holiday on dividends and capital gains provided the money is invested in stocks, mutual funds or exchange traded funds. The benchmark Nikkei is up 55.6 percent this year, on track for its best annual performance since 1972, driven by Japan's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's third-largest economy.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
