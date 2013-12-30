* Nikkei gains 0.3 pct in final trading day of 2013
* Nikkei rallies 56 pct this year
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's Nikkei stock average hit a
fresh six-year high on Monday, its final trading day for 2013,
and is set to close the year up more than 55 percent to mark its
biggest annual gain since 1972.
The Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 16,230.23 in
mid-morning trade, on track for a ninth straight day of gains,
which would be its longest winning streak since July 2009.
Japanese markets will be closed for the New Year holiday
from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, and will reopen on Jan. 6.
Driven by Tokyo's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus to
revive the world's third-largest economy, the benchmark Nikkei
has rallied 56 percent this year.
Despite the rally, Japanese equities remain well below their
average earnings multiple for the past 10 years, indicating that
valuations were not too taxing.
The 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio stood at 14,
versus the 10-year average of 16.1 and the U.S. Standard &
Poor's 500's of 15, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.
A senior trader at a European bank in Tokyo said buying by
retail investors on the back of the newly launched tax-free
investment accounts aimed at driving massive Japanese savings
into stocks helped support the index on Monday.
"We did see a bit of future selling. That seemed to be more
profit-taking than anything else. That was ongoing from late
last week," he said.
"The upside looks a little bit heavy. But going forward into
next year, people are quite bullish on 2014, especially retail
investors because they sold what they needed to sell before the
(capital gains) tax increase deadline which was on Christmas day
last week."
Japan will double the capital gains tax to 20 percent on
Jan. 1 but last Wednesday was the effective deadline to benefit
from the lower tax rate, because transactions on Dec. 26 settle
next year.
Tokyo, meanwhile, launches the Nippon Individual Savings
Account on Jan. 1. It will provide a five-year tax holiday on
dividends and capital gains provided the money is invested in
stocks, mutual funds or exchange traded funds.
The broader Topix was up 0.7 percent at 1,299.13 on
Monday morning, with volume at 28 percent of the full daily
average for the past 90 trading days.
The trader said retail investors were going after large-cap
stocks, such as exporters and financials as they offered stable
earnings. A weak yen, which hit a more than five-year low versus
the dollar, boosted the appeal of currency-sensitive exporters,
he said.
Toyota Motor Corp, the third-most traded stock on
the main board, gained 0.5 percent and Mazda Motor Corp
advanced 0.9 percent.
Among financials, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
rose 1 percent and Mizuho Financial Group climbed 2.3
percent and was the second-most traded stock.