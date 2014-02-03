TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh 2-1/2 month low on Monday, extending its declines into a third day with little sign that emerging market woes have abated, and upcoming U.S. jobs data keeping investors risk-averse. The Nikkei slid 2 percent to 14,619.13, its lowest closing level since Nov. 13. The benchmark dropped below its 26-week moving average of 14,833.06. The Topix shed 2 percent to 1,196.32, with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, fell 1.8 percent to 10,834.99.