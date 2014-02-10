TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a one-week high on Monday as a softer yen underpinned
sentiment, with index-heavyweight stocks as SoftBank Corp
leading the gains.
Analysts said sentiment was positive as traders shrugged off
somewhat weak U.S. jobs data on Friday, expecting the January
numbers to be revised upward next month, thus ensuring the
Federal Reserve's plan to steadily taper stimulus remained
intact.
But volume on the main board hit a three-week low as
investors stayed cautious before new Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
testimony this week.
The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent higher at 14,718.34
points, its highest close since Jan. 31 and moving away from a
four-month low of 13,995.86 hit last week.
The Topix rose 1.3 percent to 1,204.28, with 31 of
its 33 subsectors in positive territory. A total of 2.19 billion
shares changed hands, the lowest since Jan. 20.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, rose 1.3 percent to 10,877.29.