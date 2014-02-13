TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei average slid nearly 2 percent on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as investors cautiously awaited U.S. economic data and sold shares across the board. Notable losers were brewers Sapporo Holdings and Asahi Group Holdings, which both fell more than 4 percent after the companies forecast 2014 operating profits that missed analysts' expectations. The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent or 265.32 points lower at 14,534.74, marking its biggest daily percentage drop in a week. On Wednesday, it had notched a 1-1/2-week closing high. The broader Topix fell 1.6 percent to 1,199.74, with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. Analysts said that investors were avoiding risks until they see more U.S. economic data, such as retail sales figures due out later today. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, slipped 1.5 percent to 10,848.10.