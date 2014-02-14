* Worsening technical outlook seen hurting sentiment * Kirin hits 1-year low as profit forecast disappoints * Mixi bucks market fall, jumps 19 pct on outlook hike TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Nikkei share average reversed early gains and fell into negative territory on Friday, as a rally inspired by gains on Wall Street failed to attract follow-through buying from investors. Traders said there was no particular news behind the sudden about-face, but analysts said a worsening technical outlook for the Nikkei could have contributed to deteriorating sentiment. The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 14,435.07, having erased a rise of 1 percent in early trade. For chart analysts, the market was hit by a so-called death cross - seen as a major bearish signal - as the Nikkei's 75-day average clearly fell below its 25-day average. In addition, the Nikkei now risks falling below the 200-day average, which could be seen as sign of a worsening medium-term outlook. "The market is being dragged down by position unwinding ahead of the weekend. Foreign investors continue to sell and there are no investors who bid up at this level," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage. Real estate and brokerages were sold in heavy trade, with Sumitomo Realty and Mitsubishi Fudosan sliding 6.5 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. Kirin Holdings Co tumbled 8.2 percent to a one-year low after the brewer forecast 140 billion yen in operating profit for 2014, below the market consensus of 152.1 billion yen. Bucking the trend, social networking services provider Mixi Inc soared 19 percent to a 2-1/2-week high after it raised its annual outlook to an operating profit of 200 million yen from a loss of 1.6 billion yen due to strong smartphone gaming traffic. The broader Topix fell 1 percent to 1,188.06. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, fell 0.9 percent to 10,750.64.