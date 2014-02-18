TOKYO, Feb 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
soared to a 2-1/2-week high on Tuesday, led by the banking
sector after the Bank Of Japan said it would extend loan
facilities by a year at its policy meeting.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and
maintained its upbeat assessment on the economy. It also decided
to extend three special loan facilities by a year from their
scheduled expiry at the end of March.
The Nikkei ended 3.1 percent higher at 14,843.24,
the highest close since Jan. 31.
The Topix gained 2.7 percent to 1,224.00.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 2.7 percent to 11,067.44.