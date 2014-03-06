TOKYO, March 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped to a five-week high on Thursday as investors took heart
from news about the world's largest pension fund's allocation
plan, and as a weaker yen boosted shares of exporters.
The Nikkei ended 1.6 percent higher to 15,134.75,
the highest close since Jan. 29.
The Topix rose 1.3 percent to 1,228.36, with 32 of
its 33 subsectors in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, advanced 1.2 percent to 11,113.92.
An advisory panel to the Government Pension Investment Fund
said that GPIF need not stick to a "domestic-bond-centric
portfolio" when the country is moving out of deflation.