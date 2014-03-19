TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Wednesday on hopes the Ukraine crisis will not deepen, but a widely-anticipated market debut by Japan Display disappointed, with the shares dropping below their offer price. The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent higher to 14,462.52, the highest closing point since March 13, moving further away from a six-week low of 14,203.21 hit on Monday. Japan Display, the world's largest maker of smartphone screens, closed at 763 yen, 15 percent lower than its offer price of 900 yen. It was the third most-traded stock by turnover. The broader Topix index dropped 0.1 percent to 1,164.33. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, was flat at 10,540.08. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)