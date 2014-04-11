TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.8 percent on Friday to hit a six-month low after U.S. tech shares posted their biggest fall in two-and-a-half years over concerns about their expensive valuations, with the rising yen also a factor.

The Nikkei dropped to as low as 13,887.23, edging near its Oct. 8 trough of 13,748.94.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Paul Tait)